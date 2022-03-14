Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash given $100K bond

Kathryn Blankenship
Kathryn Blankenship(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A South Mississippi woman is facing a $100,000 bond following her initial appearance in Jackson Municipal Court.

Monday, Kathryn Blankenship was given a $100,000 bond by Jackson Municipal Court Judge Henry Clay.

On Saturday, the Gulfport casino worker allegedly crashed her vehicle into the side of the Clarion-Ledger building downtown, killing a seven-year-old passenger.

At the time, Blakenship had a blood-alcohol level two times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, Clay said in court.

She was arrested and taken to the Hinds County Detention Center. She is facing one count of aggravated DUI.

As conditions of her bond, Blankenship will be required to surrender her license and passport and submit to a curfew, Clay said.

Blakenship began crying before being led out of the courtroom.

Her public defender, Kendrick Amerson, offered a spirited argument for a lower bond, pointing to the fact that his client has no prior criminal history and that if she surrendered her license she would not be a danger to society.

“She has no prior convictions whatsoever,” he told the judge. “She is willing to face these charges head-on. If anybody is a candidate (low) bond... it is my client.”

“She’s already stunned by this tragic event.”

If Blankenship bonds out, she also will be required to wear an ankle monitoring device.

