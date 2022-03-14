WLBT’s Things To Know 3/14/22: Permanent housing for the homeless, increasing crime numbers, and Colin Kaepernick

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Permanent housing for the homeless

Finding permanent housing can be difficult for anyone but especially for those coming off of the streets. Stewpot Community Services in Jackson is using CARES Act or COVID-19 relief money to make that process a little easier for the city’s homeless population. Stewpot’s shelters serve about 800 homeless people in the city per year. The group’s executive director, Jill Buckley, said a number of them want a permanent residence but need help navigating the process. It’s a task that she said was made more difficult during the pandemic, especially as a number of businesses went into lockdown.

2. Increasing crime numbers

Three months into 2022 and the capital city has had 25 confirmed homicides. One Jackson city councilman and concerned citizens talked about the crime problem and what needs to be done to stop it. “It hurts. It hurts bad,” Jackson resident Linda Lewis. Residents in the city of Jackson say they are tired of the constant crime invading the capital city. On Wednesday, family members of 50-year-old Willie Jean Rollins said he was found dead in Battlefield Park. His aunt Linda Lewis found out it was her nephew hours after his body was discovered. “It was raining and cold that night. When I got up, I said did y’all see this on the news about this guy in the park?” According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the preliminary autopsy reveals that Rollins suffered blunt force trauma.

3. Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. In a tweet Sunday, March 13, 2022, Kaepernick indicated that he is seeking receivers to catch his passes and a team to sign him. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Colin Kaepernick is seeking receivers to catch his passes and a team to sign him. Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season, last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.” Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly volunteered and Kaepernick responded, saying he’ll be there Monday and coordinate with him. It wasn’t immediately known where they will get together.

