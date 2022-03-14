Waste Management files motion to dismiss case against Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Waste Management of Mississippi has dismissed its suit against Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Monday, an attorney for the firm filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with the Hinds County Circuit Court. Joining in the voluntary dismissal was Waste Disposal Services LLC, which is a subcontractor for the company.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the same suit cannot be filed again.

It was unclear why Waste Management dropped the suit or if a different complaint would be filed.

WLBT has reached out to attorneys for Waste Management and its subcontractor and is waiting to hear back.

The motion comes just days after Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba filed suit asking the court to toss the case, saying Waste Management could not appeal a decision the city had not made.

Waste Management had filed suit asking the court to force the city into negotiations with the firm after the council twice voted down a proposal to bring on Richard’s Disposal.

Waste Management and Richard’s Disposal were among the firms that responded to the city’s October 2021 trash-hauling request for proposals.

Richard’s won the proposal presented by the mayor, largely due to its lower cost. However, the council twice rejected awarding the New Orleans-based firm a contract.

Waste Management’s attorney had argued the mayor should enter into negotiations with his client, saying they received the second-highest score during the RFP evaluations.

Instead, the mayor issued an emergency declaration over garbage collections and awarded a one-year emergency deal to Richard’s.

However, the council twice voted down a motion to ratify the mayor’s emergency contract.

Officials with the administration said the two votes did not count and Richard’s is expected to begin residential garbage collections on April 1.

A second lawsuit between the mayor and city council is pending in Hinds County Chancery Court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.