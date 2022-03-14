Connect. Shop. Support Local.
State pitchers Sims, Simmons lost for season with elbow injuries

Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State baseball team, already off to an uneven start to the 2022 season, was dealt two consecutive blows.

Pitchers Landon Sims and Stone Simmons both revealed Monday that they have injuries to their UCL (Ulnar Collateral Ligament) and will miss the remainder of the season.

Sims, the Bulldogs’ Friday night starter, acknowledged his time as a Bulldog may be over as he is expected to be a top MLB draft pick this summer.

“Although this is not the way I want my season and possibly Bulldog career to end, I know that it is a part of a bigger plan that might sometimes be hard to understand, but I know I will always find myself going down the path I am supposed to be on,” Sims said in a statement on his Twitter page.

Simmons also revealed he has a UCL injury and will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

“I am sorry I can no longer help my team on the field, but I will shift my focus to being the best teammate I can be. God has a plan, and I trust it,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

Both pitchers played a role in the Bulldogs 2021 National Championship out of the bullpen.

Now, State will need to fill two voids on the pitching staff for a team that’s just 10-7 on the season, albeit coming off of a weekend sweep of Princeton.

