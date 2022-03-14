Ole Miss number 1 in nation in new D1Baseball poll
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels are at the top of the nation.
That’s according to this week’s D1Baseball poll.
Ole Miss usurped Texas as the top team in the nation after a 3-1 week.
Ole Miss is now 13-2 on the season.
The Rebs will head to a midweek bout with Southeastern Louisiana before beginning their SEC schedule with a weekend series at Auburn.
