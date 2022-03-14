Ole Miss back in NCAA Tournament for first time since 2007

OXFORD, Miss. - For the first time in 15 seasons, Ole Miss women’s basketball is headed to the big dance as the Rebels received an at large bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament Sunday night. The seventh seeded Rebels have been slotted in the Wichita region and will tip off tournament play in a first-round matchup in Waco, Texas, against 10th seeded South Dakota out of the Summit League.

The bid is a culmination of a record setting year for Ole Miss, with its best finish in SEC play since 1993 in 4th and its first 20-win season since 2007. For the second time in program history, the Rebels reached 10 wins in conference play as Shakira Austin and Angel Baker earned SEC accolades, with Austin being named first-team and Baker as the SEC’s Sixth-Woman of the Year.

This is the 18th time that Ole Miss has reached the NCAA Tournament, and is one of 37 programs nationally to make 18 or more appearances. The last time the Rebels made a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2007, the then seventh seeded Ole Miss went on a remarkable run to the Elite Eight for its fifth in school history.

Ole Miss will kick off tournament action Friday against South Dakota from the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, with time and television to be announced. If the Rebels were to advance, they would play the winner of 15th seeded Hawaii versus second seeded Baylor on Sunday.

