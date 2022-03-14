Jackson State introduces Mo Williams as head basketball coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has found their next head basketball coach.

The news comes shortly after head coach Wayne Brent announced his retirement following the 2021-22 season.

Jackson native Mo Williams has been tabbed to replace Brent.

Williams, a Jackson native, attended Murrah High School and went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA. He was voted an NBA All-Star in 2009 and became an NBA champion in 2016.

Williams has served as Alabama State’s head coach for the last two seasons with an 11-34 record and a 10-23 conference record.

Williams says he’s excited to be back in Jackson.

“It feels so great to get back into the community, my community, and help out in so many ways,” Williams said.

Williams’ parents and his brother both attended Jackson State and he says there’s plenty of familiar faces at JSU.

Though he didn’t attend JSU, he’s thinking long-term as a coach.

“Jackson State University is getting the best of me,” he said, noting he might have “a good 20 years” in him, as opposed to one or two as a player they may have gotten.

More than just winning, he says he wants to help the lives of kids in Mississippi and instill “the championship mindset.”

“You don’t just wake up and be a champion. It’s daily deposits every single day to be a champion. That’s a championship mindset. If you have a championship mindset, I shouldn’t have to worry about you going to class. I shouldn’t have to worry about you going to study hall. I shouldn’t have to worry about you diving on that ball.”

He credits his success to going to the Y on Fortification every morning at 5 a.m. to workout.

“I did that every day in high school. So you can’t tell me because of where you’re from, you can’t be successful. That’s a mindset.”

He says he has a close relationship and respect for Wayne Brent, whose shoes he is filling.

He talked about wanting to make everyone around him proud, including Brent, the school athletic director and president, and most importantly his family.

“I have the same burning desire as when I left school and decided to pursue my dreams in professional basketball...When I left school, I had a chip on my shoulder to prove everyone wrong.”

