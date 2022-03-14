Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JSU to face LSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

SOURCE: WLBT(WLBT)
By JSU Sports Information
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State University women’s basketball team is the #14 seed in the Spokane region and will face #3LSU Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The three-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Lady Tigers won their second straight conference tournament title Saturday with a 101-80 victory over Alabama State. Jackson State (23-6 overall, 18-0 SWAC) will make its second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the second straight appearance and sixth NCAA appearance for Jackson State women’s basketball (1982, 1983, 1995, 2008, 2021). Jackson State faced LSU in the 2008 tournament, with #15 Jackson State losing 66-32 to #2 LSU.

Last season, #15 JSU lost at #2 Baylor 101-52.

