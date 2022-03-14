Gov. Reeves signs anti-critical race theory bill into law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday that he’s signed a bill aimed at eliminating critical race theory in schools.

Senate Bill 2113 was passed with the goal of eliminating the teaching of critical race theory in any public institution in the state.

Senator Michael McLendon introduced the bill. He says it was needed to ensure no child is taught they are superior or inferior to another.

The bill passed the House of Representatives earlier this month after hours of debate.

The bill is titled “Critical Race Theory; prohibit,” but there is no mention of critical race theory within the actual bill.

“Critical race is technically not defined in the bill, but as we’re all aware that’s what the questions are revolving around and it’s not to teach that any race, ethnicity or religion is superior or inferior,” Rep. Joey Hood said.

Democrats who voted against the bill say it will allow history to be censored.

“We must allow our children and generations to come to be taught our true history and it is through the knowledge and understanding of our past that we can truly heal and move forward,” explained Rep. Otis Anthony as he spoke against the bill.

In January, the vote spawned all of the state’s Black senators to walk out.

Each of the 17 amendments proposed by Democratic lawmakers failed.

Now, public schools and universities who violate parts of the bill will risk losing public funding.

Ole Miss is the only known school in the state that teaches critical race theory.

You can watch Gov. Reeves’ response to signing the bill here:

Governor Reeves Takes Action Against Critical Race Theory In too many schools around the country, Critical Race Theory is running amok. It threatens the integrity of our kids’ education and aims only to humiliate and indoctrinate. In Mississippi, we’re taking a strong stand against this progressive fundamentalism. That’s why today I was proud to sign legislation that will help keep Critical Race Theory where it belongs – out of Mississippi classrooms. Despite the arrows the far left will volley at us because of this law, we’re not backing down. We can’t back down. Our kids are our greatest assets and Mississippi will do whatever we can to protect them. So, to those looking to tear us down: do what you want to do. Because at the end of the day, Mississippi will do what’s right. Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, March 14, 2022

