FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The next storm system will arrive in our area overnight and during the day Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible, but the severe threat is very low. Large hail & damaging winds are likeliest out of all the severe weather variables at this point. Rain is likely. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 50s and Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 60s.

Morning showers Wednesday will give way to sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Friday looks rainy with a few thunderstorms possible and highs near 70.

This weekend looks pleasant with highs in the lower to middle 70s and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight and morning lows this week and weekend will be in the 40s and 50s. Spring officially begins Sunday at 10:33am.

Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and easterly at 10mph Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 46. Sunrise is 7:11am and the sunset is 7:08pm.

