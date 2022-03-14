First Alert Forecast: Sunny conditions in store for us, but clouds are returning this evening with rain and storms to follow overnight!

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Cloud cover is going to increase ahead of our next system as we get closer into the late afternoon hours and evening. Rain chances increase and then a few storms to follow overnight going into Tuesday morning!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Warmer temperatures in store for us this week with rain chances returning to the area for us tonight! Thursday Highs returning to the upper 70s!(WLBT)

Good Afternoon!

Monday is setting up nice outside where we are seeing mostly sunny skies currently. Highs are in the upper 60s low 70s with our next chance of light rain moving through the area later this evening. Lows fall to the low 50s with cloudy conditions moving in for us this evening. Overnight going into Tuesday, we see an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday morning, we could be waking up to rainfall activity following the system moving through.

Showers and Thunderstorms possible for our Tuesday morning! Don't forget the rain gear and be careful in the morning!

Tuesday, Highs maintain the mid-60s, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Tuesday fall to the low 50s to upper 40s. Wednesday, we move out of our rain chances with partly sunny conditions. Highs return to the low 70s, with Lows falling to the upper 40s.

Thursday, St. Patrick’s day looks to be rather beautiful for us as Highs reach back into the upper 70s. Mostly sunny conditions with Lows falling to the mid-50s that night.

Friday, we see our next rain chances move through the area with another front. Highs in the low 70s, and our Lows falling to the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy conditions Friday. Saturday and Sunday Highs remain in the low 70s, with mostly sunny conditions over the weekend. Lows remain in the mid-40s.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

