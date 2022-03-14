First Alert Forecast: quiet Monday ahead of stormy periods tonight, Tuesday

MONDAY: After a quiet, yet chilly weekend, we’ll kick off the new work week with clouds gradually increasing ahead of our next rain maker. Expect morning 30s to push into the 60s to near 70 by this afternoon. A few showers will sneak in from the west before sunset, though the bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with gusty wind and hail being the primary issues by early Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: An upper disturbance will pinwheel over the state through Tuesday – keeping clouds in place along with opportunities for showers and storms at times. A few of the storms could contain gusty winds and hail. Rain chances will become more widely scattered by afternoon with highs in the 60s to near 70 again. Rain coverage will gradually taper in coverage overnight with lows near 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Outside of a rogue lingering shower Wednesday morning, we’ll trend brighter with a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 70 by afternoon. Thursday will quickly surge from morning lows in the 40s to near 50 to the upper 70s ahead of more opportunities for rain and storms developing by Thursday night into Friday. We’ll trend cooler for the last full day of winter on Saturday – but not nearly as chilly as this past weekend. Temperatures will rebound through the 70s to near 80 by early next week ahead of our next rain maker.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

