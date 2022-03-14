Crash on I-20 at Springridge Rd. in Clinton causes delays in both directions

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash on I-20 at Springridge Road in Clinton is causing traffic delays in both directions Monday morning.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says westbound traffic is being rerouted to exit 36.

There is no information on what caused the crash.

If this area includes your morning commute, find an alternate route or expect delays.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.