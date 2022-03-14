Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Crash on I-20 at Springridge Rd. in Clinton causes delays in both directions

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash on I-20 at Springridge Road in Clinton is causing traffic delays in both directions Monday morning.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says westbound traffic is being rerouted to exit 36.

There is no information on what caused the crash.

If this area includes your morning commute, find an alternate route or expect delays.

