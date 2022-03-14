City of Jackson to hold Public Hearing regarding increasing crime numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three months into 2022 and the capital city has had 25 confirmed homicides.

One Jackson city councilman and concerned citizens talked about the crime problem and what needs to be done to stop it.

“It hurts. It hurts bad,” Jackson resident Linda Lewis.

Residents in the city of Jackson say they are tired of the constant crime invading the capital city.

On Wednesday, family members of 50-year-old Willie Jean Rollins said he was found dead in Battlefield Park. His aunt Linda Lewis found out it was her nephew hours after his body was discovered.

“It was raining and cold that night. When I got up, I said did y’all see this on the news about this guy in the park?”

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the preliminary autopsy reveals that Rollins suffered blunt force trauma.

Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said his death has not been ruled a homicide at this time, and they are waiting on the final autopsy.

Meanwhile, the family said they’re desperate for answers.

“Please tell me something. Tell me who killed my nephew. Cause, you wouldn’t want anyone to kill your people,” Lewis said.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes said more and more people are asking him what is the City of Jackson going to do to combat this increase in crime. He said the solution starts with city leaders.

“When a loved one loses a life, and it seemed like you got council members debating over trash, they can’t see it. They can’t see or understand that there are more serious things,” Councilman Stokes said.

Councilman Stokes said there will be a Public Hearing at city hall this week for concerned citizens who are fed up with crime and searching for answers.

“This is an opportunity for the citizens of Jackson to come together to combat crime and violence,” Councilman Stokes said.

The public hearing will be at 6 p.m. on March 15 at City Hall, and Councilman Stokes invites all Jackson residents to come and voice their concerns and possible solutions to make Jackson a safer place to live.

