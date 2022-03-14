Brit Floyd, ‘The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show’, to come to City Hall Live

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brit Floyd, “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show”, is coming to City Hall Live in Brandon on May 24.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The production includes highlights from Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” and more.

