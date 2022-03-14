Blippi the musical to appear in Brandon May 19

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - After over 100 performances and several sold-out shows, “Blippi The Musical,” is coming to City Hall Live in Brandon on May 19.

“Blippi The Musical” promises an energetic show with lots of dancing, singing, and meeting new friends onstage.

“Blippi and his friends lead the audience on a journey of discoveries that keep everyone smiling,” Broadway World said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

