Bill that was initially designed to help Jackson with water needs headed to conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As expected, the Mississippi House of Representatives did not concur with the changes the Senate made to H.B. 1031, a measure that was initially authored to set up a special account to help the city of Jackson with its water and sewer needs.

Last week, the House declined to concur to the re-written measure, meaning the bill is now expected to go to a conference committee.

A conference committee will be made up of three senators and three representatives, who will hash out details of the bill that it will then present to each house for consideration.

Conference committee members are appointed by the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House. It was not known when conferees would be named.

Lawmakers expected the measure to go to conference after the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee struck the bill’s original language, replacing it with language that would establish a new water quality commission to whom Jackson and other cities would have to report.

The original bill, which was authored by Rep. Shanda Yates, would have created a special account to help fund Jackson’s immediate infrastructure needs. The account would have been funded with an allocation from a separate appropriations bill, and the funds would have fallen under the purview of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

