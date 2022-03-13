Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Woman charged with aggravated DUI after car crashes into Clarion-Ledger building

Kathryn Blankenship
Kathryn Blankenship(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed after a car crashed into the side of the Clarion-Ledger building in Jackson on Saturday.

The crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. in Downtown Jackson near West and Pearl Streets.

The entire front of the car was damaged, and the windows were also shattered.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, a female juvenile was a passenger in the car and died.

Kathryn Blankenship is charged with aggravated DUI.

Blankenship was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on Saturday and she is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond as she awaits her initial appearance.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
Child in critical condition after accidental shooting in Jackson
Devin Cooper
Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado

Latest News

Our next chance for rain returns Monday with showers and thunderstorms returning on Tuesday....
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Organization holds signature drive in Ridgeland looking to overturn city’s decision of opting out of Medical Marijuana Program
MSCTA holds signature drive in Ridgeland
WLBT at 10p (March 12, 2022)
WLBT at 10p (March 12, 2022)
Emmett Till rally for justice