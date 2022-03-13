Woman charged with aggravated DUI after car crashes into Clarion-Ledger building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed after a car crashed into the side of the Clarion-Ledger building in Jackson on Saturday.

The crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. in Downtown Jackson near West and Pearl Streets.

The entire front of the car was damaged, and the windows were also shattered.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, a female juvenile was a passenger in the car and died.

Kathryn Blankenship is charged with aggravated DUI.

Blankenship was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on Saturday and she is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond as she awaits her initial appearance.

This is an ongoing investigation.

