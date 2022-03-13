Police investigate after man shot multiple times in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are on the scene of a shooting near the 1300 block of East Railroad Street.

So far, we’ve learned there was one victim: a man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital. There’s no word on his condition, or if police have a suspect.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more details.

#BreakingNews Gulfport Police officers are responding to a shooting on the 1300 block of East Railroad Street. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/RsDngEu6YC — Jasmine Lotts (@jaslottsnews) March 13, 2022

