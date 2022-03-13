Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police investigate after man shot multiple times in Gulfport

Gulfport Police on the scene of a shooting near the 1300 block of East Railroad Street.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are on the scene of a shooting near the 1300 block of East Railroad Street.

So far, we’ve learned there was one victim: a man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital. There’s no word on his condition, or if police have a suspect.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more details.

