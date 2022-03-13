Jackson State complete undefeated conference record, wins SWAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Time To Dance…AGAIN.

The Jackson State University women’s basketball team completed a dominant Southwestern Athletic Conference season with a wire-to-wire 101-80 victory over #3 Alabama State in the Cricket SWAC Championship Game Presented by Mountain Dew.

Six players scored in double figures for Jackson State. Miya Crump scored a season-high 22 points, Dayzsha Rogan scored 17, Ameshya Williams-Holliday added 14 points. Keshuna Luckett, LaMircle Sims, and Jariyah Covington each scored 11 as the Lady Tigers concluded an impressive sweep of Southwestern Athletic Conference. Including tournament play over the past two years, Jackson State (23-6 overall) has won 37 consecutive games against SWAC teams.

Jackson State becomes the first team since Alabama State in 2015 and 2016 to win back-to-back SWAC Tournament championships. JSU will learn its NCAA destination Sunday at 7 p.m.

JSU picked up where it left off in Friday’s win over Southern, scoring the games’ first seven points, Williams-Holliday made her first three shots to set the tone. The Lady Tigers outscored Alabama State 28-14 after one quarter, while the defense was equally impressive. Alabama State made only six-of-16 shots and committed five turnovers in the first 10 minutes.

The second quarter displayed the poise and depth of the JSU program. Williams-Holliday picked up her second foul with 6:17 to play until halftime. As Alabama State made run after run, the Lady Tigers answered each time.

Leading by seven late in the first half, Jariyah Covington’s three-pointer from the top of the key sparked the Lady Tigers in scoring seven of the final 10 points of the period. Covington’s layup prior just before the buzzer gave JSU a 49-38 halftime lead.

Jackson State maintained the double-digit lead throughout the second half.

