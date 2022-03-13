Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer into the week ahead as chances for rain and thunderstorms return

Rain chances arrive by tomorrow night
(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The weather has been picture-perfect today across central and southwest MS. Although we aren’t expecting it to get as cold tonight as last night, it will still be chilly nonetheless stepping out the door tomorrow morning. Most spots should drop to the 30s overnight under mostly clear skies. Areas farther to the east could drop close to or just below freezing into the early morning hours. For this reason, a few of our eastern counties will be under a Freeze Warning tonight where unprotected vegetation could be damaged.

Our temperatures will trend slightly warmer into the week ahead on Monday where we will likely reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in some spots. Expect clouds to build in across the region through the day as well ahead of our next weather maker. We could see a few spotty showers later in the day, but better chances for rain and thunderstorms will arrive tomorrow night and into Tuesday.

A low-pressure system is still expected to track right overhead into Tuesday morning. Showers and potentially thunderstorms will likely become widespread across our area during this time. So, make sure you have your raingear close by on Tuesday! This system should exit to the east by Wednesday as we rise to the 70s through the rest of the work week. Another system will likely swing in by late week where more showers will become possible overnight Thursday and into Friday. Once this system passes through, we should dry out by next weekend.

