First Alert Forecast: Chilly this morning, with Spring-like conditions returning by the afternoon!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning! We experienced a slight freeze this morning. Our freeze warnings end at 9 am Sunday morning.

We start the morning with temperatures well below freezing. We see a rebound in temperatures today to the low 60s. Mostly sunny for our Sunday and pleasant outside. Lows fall to the mid-30s

We see warmer temperatures and rainfall returning this week! Tuesday holds our next chance for showers and thunderstorms with Highs returning to the upper 70s by Thursday (WLBT)

Monday morning, we still hold a small chance for a soft freeze. We return to the upper 60s low 70s with our next chance of light rain moving through the area. Lows fall to the low 50s. We are looking at partly cloudy conditions on Monday as we get back into the workweek. Tuesday, Highs maintain the upper 60s, and we see our greatest rain chances return on Tuesday. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Tuesday fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday, we move out of our rain chances with partly sunny conditions. Highs return to the low 70s, with Lows falling to the upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday, we see a rise in temperatures where Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s. Lows fall to the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly sunny conditions for both days where more storms return on Friday of next week with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday, we maintain the low 70s for the Highs with Partly sunny skies.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.