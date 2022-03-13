Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Chilly this morning, with Spring-like conditions returning by the afternoon!

We see a heating up happening today with Highs reaching back into the low 60s. Mostly sunny...
We see a heating up happening today with Highs reaching back into the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies today with another clear evening on the way for us.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning! We experienced a slight freeze this morning. Our freeze warnings end at 9 am Sunday morning.

We start the morning with temperatures well below freezing. We see a rebound in temperatures today to the low 60s. Mostly sunny for our Sunday and pleasant outside. Lows fall to the mid-30s

We see warmer temperatures and rainfall returning this week! Tuesday holds our next chance for...
We see warmer temperatures and rainfall returning this week! Tuesday holds our next chance for showers and thunderstorms with Highs returning to the upper 70s by Thursday(WLBT)

Monday morning, we still hold a small chance for a soft freeze. We return to the upper 60s low 70s with our next chance of light rain moving through the area. Lows fall to the low 50s. We are looking at partly cloudy conditions on Monday as we get back into the workweek. Tuesday, Highs maintain the upper 60s, and we see our greatest rain chances return on Tuesday. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Tuesday fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday, we move out of our rain chances with partly sunny conditions. Highs return to the low 70s, with Lows falling to the upper 40s.

Thursday and Friday, we see a rise in temperatures where Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s. Lows fall to the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly sunny conditions for both days where more storms return on Friday of next week with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday, we maintain the low 70s for the Highs with Partly sunny skies.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Our next chance for rain returns Monday with showers and thunderstorms returning on Tuesday....
WLBT at 6a - clipped version

Most Read

1 person killed after car crashes into Clarion Ledger building in Jackson
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
Child in critical condition after accidental shooting in Jackson
Devin Cooper
Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado

Latest News

Trending warmer and wetter into the week ahead
First Alert Forecast: below freezing temperatures likely overnight before warming up into the week ahead
Warmer temperatures expected tomorrow.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
South Mississippians build a snowman after a rare March snow
That time it snowed in March across South Mississippi
CHILLY Saturday in store for us as we see Highs on reaching into the mid-40s. Mostly sunny...
First Alert Forecast: Cold conditions for our Saturday and Sunday morning with Sunny and clear skies for the weekend