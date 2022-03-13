Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday afternoon in Hawaii.(Patrick Mahomes/Twitter)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAWAII (KY3) - Super Bowl LIV champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a married man.

Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday afternoon in Hawaii.

Mahomes tweeted out a photo from the wedding at around midnight Kansas City time:

Mahomes chose his brother Jackson to be the best man of the wedding. A number of Chiefs teammates were in attendance for the quarterback’s big day, including Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

