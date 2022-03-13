1 person killed after car crashes into Clarion Ledger building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed after a car crashed into the side of the Clarion Ledger building on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. near West and Pearl Streets in Jackson.

The entire front of the car was damaged, and the windows were also shattered.

Jackson Police Department has not given any information at this time on what caused the crash or the identity of the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.