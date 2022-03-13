Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
1 person killed after car crashes into Clarion Ledger building in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed after a car crashed into the side of the Clarion Ledger building on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. near West and Pearl Streets in Jackson.

The entire front of the car was damaged, and the windows were also shattered.

Jackson Police Department has not given any information at this time on what caused the crash or the identity of the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.

