Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Toddler in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot wound

Toddler critically injured in shooting
Toddler critically injured in shooting
By Kelli Cook
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler was critically injured Friday afternoon from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Memphis Police say the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue.

“I first got an alert on my phone and friend of mine did text me,” said neighbor Okemia Richardson.

Word spread quickly in the Bethel Grove community about the police activity in the area.

Neighbors said they didn’t know the residents inside the presumed house where the shooting took place.

MPD said a toddler was injured by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound from an unsecured weapon.

Police did not say who was in the house with the child or who the gun belonged to.

“It’s very sad and I hope this child does pull through. Parents I hope you’re watching this or whatever. Please, please, please watch for your children,” said Richardson.

According to EveryTown, last year there were 14 children in Tennessee injured or killed due to accidental shootings.

Across the country, 43 children have already been involved in accidental shootings in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC
Woman stabbed to death after an argument
Woman stabbed to death after an argument
Michael Wilson
MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
court gavel
Chancery judges wash their hands of Jackson’s trash controversy

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Local business owners share how the pandemic has impacted their establishments
Devin Cooper
Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado
Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado
Local family's devastating loss in Iowa tornadoes