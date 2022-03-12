Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - On March 9, police were called to Natchez High School to investigate a possible sexual assault reported to the school by an anonymous tip. The incident had occurred off campus and not during school hours.

Investigators made contact with the victim and, through the course of the investigation, were able to identify a suspect in case.

The suspect, identified as Chuck Carter, 42, has been charged with sexual battery. Carter was taken into custody Friday by the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s department.

During the investigation it was also discovered that the victim had been abused by her mother, Placinta McNeil, 42.

McNeil was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and felony child neglect. McNeil was taken into custody by the Natchez Police Department.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said he would like to thank the Tensas Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this case.

This is an ongoing investigation and other charges may be pending.

