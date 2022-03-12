Mississippi shipyard ceremony marks keel for USS Ted Stevens

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - Mississippi shipyard workers, Navy sailors and the family of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens of Alaska gathered for the keel authentication of a ship named for Stevens.

The ceremonial welding marked the foundation of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s new guided-missile destroyer for the Navy, the USS Ted Stevens. He was a pilot during World War II.

The Alaska Republican served in the Senate from 1968 to 2008. He was 86 when he died in 2010.

The late senator’s wife, Catherine, and their two daughters took part in the ceremony Wednesday in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Catherine Stevens called it “a marvelous moment.”

