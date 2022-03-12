Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County

MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public’s help in locating a possible suspect connected to a crime that occurred earlier this month in Newton County.

Austin Harrell, who has a pending felony arrest warrant for arson, is a person of interest in a double homicide reported on March 4.

Two women, Breanna Strickland and Kaitlyn Goolsby, were discovered dead in the Conehatta community.

A woman named Shaunna Reynolds is believed to be traveling with Austin Harrell. The duo are known around the Meridian area and are thought to still be in Mississippi.

Anyone with information regarding the double homicide or know the whereabouts of Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds are asked to contact MBI at 601-482-1085.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before firing on deputies at RDC
Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Patsy Davis Photo Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman convicted of first-degree murder in connection with 2018 drive-by shooting
Courtney Rainey
State Supreme Court reverses Appeals Court decision in Courtney Rainey witness intimidation case

Latest News

Child in critical condition after accidental shooting in Jackson
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
COVID - Two Years Later
‘You can’t get away with murder’: Emmett Till’s family, friends demand justice in ‘55 lynching
‘You can’t get away with murder’: Emmett Till’s family, friends demand justice in ‘55 lynching