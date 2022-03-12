MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public’s help in locating a possible suspect connected to a crime that occurred earlier this month in Newton County.

Austin Harrell, who has a pending felony arrest warrant for arson, is a person of interest in a double homicide reported on March 4.

Two women, Breanna Strickland and Kaitlyn Goolsby, were discovered dead in the Conehatta community.

A woman named Shaunna Reynolds is believed to be traveling with Austin Harrell. The duo are known around the Meridian area and are thought to still be in Mississippi.

Anyone with information regarding the double homicide or know the whereabouts of Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds are asked to contact MBI at 601-482-1085.

