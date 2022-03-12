First Alert Forecast: dropping well below freezing overnight before warming up into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After spending the afternoon in the 40s under sunny skies, much colder conditions are expected overnight and into Sunday morning. As skies remain clear and winds become calm tonight, low temperatures look to bottom out in the middle 20s into the early morning hours. Remember the 4 Ps before getting into bed tonight (people, pets, pipes, and plants)! With Daylight Saving Time beginning at 2 AM tonight, remember to also set you clocks forward an hour. While tonight’s sunset will be at 6:07 PM, Sunday’s sunset won’t be until 7:07 PM!

Sunday’s forecast will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s during the afternoon hours as high pressure holds strong across the region.

Temperatures are on track to trend upwards even more though the week ahead. Middle and upper 60s will be likely both Monday and Tuesday. Our next weather maker will also impact us during this time as it moves in from the west overnight Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be most likely on Tuesday as an upper-level low tracks overhead. Dry weather should return by Wednesday as temperatures rise to the lower 70s. Highs in the 70s should stick around through the remainder of the week before another system swings in Friday.

