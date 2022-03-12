First Alert Forecast: Cold conditions for our Saturday and Sunday morning with Sunny and clear skies for the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning! A very cold go for us this Saturday morning, where we did see some snow in a few of our northern counties and a few flurries in the Jackson metro area.

Saturday will be cold for us. Highs will reach the low 40s. Much cooler temperatures for our Saturday. Mostly sunny conditions. Lows fall to the mid-20s Saturday night with mostly clear skies. Tonight will bring us a hard freeze, with conditions being pretty CHILLY

Freeze warnings are in motion for all of our counties except for Wilkinson, Amite, Pike and Walthall counties where they are under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 AM (WLBT)

Sunday morning, we start the morning with a hard freeze where temperatures will be below freezing. We see a small rebound of temperatures to the low 60s. Mostly sunny for our Sunday and pleasant outside. Lows fall to the mid-30s

Monday morning, we still hold a small chance for a soft freeze our Monday morning. We return to the low 60s upper 70s with our next chance of light rain moving through the area. Lows fall to the low 50s. We are looking at partly cloudy conditions on Monday as we get back into the workweek. Tuesday, Highs maintain the upper 60s to low 70s. We see our greatest rain chances return on Tuesday. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows on Tuesday fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday, we move out of our rain chances with partly sunny conditions. Highs maintain the low 70s, with Lows falling to the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday, we see a rise in temperatures where Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s. Lows fall to the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly sunny conditions for both days where more storms return on Friday of next week with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

