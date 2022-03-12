Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Financial adviser gives tips to help your bank account

budgeting your bank account
budgeting your bank account(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Supply chain issues, inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have caused rising prices. Financial adviser Courtney Payton, however, says it will not be permanent.

“We have to remember that this is just a moment. Markets have moments, and we don’t want to make risky emotional decisions,” said Payton.

Payton works for Edward Jones Investment Company. Since the attack on Ukraine, a lot of people have been worried about money.

“Things are much higher than they used to be. And that, of course, ties back to what I mentioned a moment ago, rising interest rates kind of correspond with rising prices, but it’s difficult to pinpoint where the exact prices are rising,” said Payton.

She says the best thing to do right now is to save your money.

“If you don’t need the money right now, then we don’t have to overstress and have undue anxiety about temporary market moves. So, in order to mitigate that, I always tell my clients to make sure that you have good emergency savings” said Payton.

If you don’t have a savings account, you need to start building one.

“So it’s gonna sound very elementary is going to sound very simple, but budgeting is where it begins. Every client that I have has a standard budget. So, when we meet, I give them the budget worksheet, and though it sounds like a really simple thing, it requires a ton of discipline,” said Payton.

(This is an example of a budgeting worksheet that Courtney Payton gives her clients.)

A successful budget lists every dollar coming in and every dollar going out such as housing, fuel, groceries, insurance as well as utilities like your power and water. It’s a plan with a purpose.

“So, find places where you can say, ‘I don’t need this,’ that’s isn’t a need or a non-need. That’s going to be really helpful for you when you look at your budget,” said Payton.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC
Woman stabbed to death after an argument
Woman stabbed to death after an argument
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
Michael Wilson
MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County

Latest News

Mississippi shipyard ceremony marks keel for USS Ted Stevens
A UPS driver is hospitalized after suffering severe injuries when two pit bulls attacked him...
Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Jackson County
South Mississippians build a snowman after a rare March snow
That time it snowed in March across South Mississippi
Following our Front cold temperatures are in store for our area. Here's how you should dress...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Local business owners share how the pandemic has impacted their establishments