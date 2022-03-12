Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Child in critical condition after accidental shooting in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson.

The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown says a male child was mishandling a firearm when he shot another male child in the back inside of a vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday on West McDowell Road and Oak Forest Drive.

According to Brown, the victim was transported to a local hospital and rushed into surgery. He is in critical condition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before firing on deputies at RDC
Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Patsy Davis Photo Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman convicted of first-degree murder in connection with 2018 drive-by shooting
Courtney Rainey
State Supreme Court reverses Appeals Court decision in Courtney Rainey witness intimidation case

Latest News

Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
COVID - Two Years Later
‘You can’t get away with murder’: Emmett Till’s family, friends demand justice in ‘55 lynching
‘You can’t get away with murder’: Emmett Till’s family, friends demand justice in ‘55 lynching