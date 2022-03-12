Child in critical condition after accidental shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson.

The information comes from Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown.

Brown says a male child was mishandling a firearm when he shot another male child in the back inside of a vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday on West McDowell Road and Oak Forest Drive.

According to Brown, the victim was transported to a local hospital and rushed into surgery. He is in critical condition.

