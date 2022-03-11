Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Woman stabbed to death after an argument

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department is investigating the death of a woman stabbed at an apartment complex, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

It stemmed from an argument with another person at Waltersville Estates that escalated into a physical fight.

Police responded to the emergency call around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Another woman was also stabbed, and she was then taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A man on the scene was also treated for a cut on his arm.

Police took two people into custody, but have not released any additional information about this investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
JPD: Man arrested, charged with capital murder after shooting at gas station
Courtney Rainey
State Supreme Court reverses Appeals Court decision in Courtney Rainey witness intimidation case
Patsy Davis Photo Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman convicted of first-degree murder in connection with 2018 drive-by shooting

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday ahead of wintry changes tonight, into weekend
Woman stabbed to death after an argument
Woman dies after argument escalates to fight
House leaders craft another proposal for teacher pay raises