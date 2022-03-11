Woman stabbed to death after an argument

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department is investigating the death of a woman stabbed at an apartment complex, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

It stemmed from an argument with another person at Waltersville Estates that escalated into a physical fight.

Police responded to the emergency call around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Another woman was also stabbed, and she was then taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A man on the scene was also treated for a cut on his arm.

Police took two people into custody, but have not released any additional information about this investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.