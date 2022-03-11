WATCH: Emmett Till’s family members demand justice in 67-year-old murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of Emmett Till is holding a press conference calling for truth, justice, and accountability in the 67-year-old lynching.

Emmett Louis Till was a 14-year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, after being accused of offending a white woman in her family’s grocery store.

Family members say the last known living accomplice in the murder case is Carolyn Bryant Donham and Till’s family says she needs to be held accountable for her role in the kidnapping and lynching.

Speakers include:

Family members of Emmett Till, Deborah Watts and Priscilla Sterling

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

State Representative De’ Keither Stamps

Reena Evers-Everette

Attorney Jaribu Hill

Wharlest Jackson Jr.

Shelton Chappell

Keith A. Beauchamp

