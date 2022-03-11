Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WATCH: Emmett Till's family members demand justice in 67-year-old murder case

U.S. lawmakers introduce Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act
U.S. lawmakers introduce Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act(Source: WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of Emmett Till is holding a press conference calling for truth, justice, and accountability in the 67-year-old lynching.

Emmett Louis Till was a 14-year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, after being accused of offending a white woman in her family’s grocery store.

Family members say the last known living accomplice in the murder case is Carolyn Bryant Donham and Till’s family says she needs to be held accountable for her role in the kidnapping and lynching.

Watch the press conference live here.

Speakers include:

  • Family members of Emmett Till, Deborah Watts and Priscilla Sterling
  • Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.
  • State Representative De’ Keither Stamps
  • Reena Evers-Everette
  • Attorney Jaribu Hill
  • Wharlest Jackson Jr.
  • Shelton Chappell
  • Keith A. Beauchamp

