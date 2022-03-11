‘Singing for the Kids’ to host concert in Fondren to support Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On April 11, kids in the Children’s hospital will hear music all the way from Fondren thanks to a group of Mississippi musicians.

Children’s of Mississippi receives hundred of donations every year that contribute to helping children receive the best treatment in the state.

And one of those yearly donations comes from Robert Ferren, a Mississippi musician who’s goal is to give back 100% of his earnings to the hospital.

“What we’ve done is a drop in the bucket to what those people go through, you know, with their research and taking care of the children and everything,” Ferren said.

In the past, Ferren has donated a percentage of his tips to the hospital. But after being stuck with the coronavirus, Ferren upped his donations.

“I became positive with COVID, and had a pretty rough time with it. And afterwards, for some reason, I just felt like that I was not doing enough for the hospital,” Ferren said.

Last year, Ferren and one other musician had a “Sing-a-thon” where they sang for 32 hours straight - and Ryan Mains, Development Liaison for the hospital, said Ferren saw great results and raise $8,000.

“His initial donation supported effort to complete the funding for this tower. And so that was a huge help. It’s a service for every child across the state, all 82 counties come here,” Mains said.

Now, Ferren is wanting to make an even bigger impact - but this year at the Dueling Hall in Fondren where not two, but ten musicians from across the state will perform songs written by the late John Prine.

“I just think that we’re all put on this earth to give in some way that we can give. And if a lot of people are given a little bit, that little bit turns into a lot,” Ferren said.

“This idea of music based fundraiser, I think it’s a great idea anywhere, and especially for such a great cause of supporting children’s hospitals. I think it’s fantastic,” Mains said.

The musicians who will be performing at the concert include: Keith Boutwell, Deborah Hydrick, Marijane Whitfield, Phillip Till, Robert Ferren, Lee and Georgia Graham, and Drew, Courtney and Claire Blackwell.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting March 11.

