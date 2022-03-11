Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Sheriff: Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead after being attacked by a loose camel at a Tennessee petting zoo Thursday.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 4:45 P.M of a loose camel near Shirley Farms on Bluff Road in Obion, Tennessee attacking people.

Deputies arrived to find two unconscious victims and the camel still on the loose. The victims are identified as 42-year-old Bobby Mattheny and 67-year-old Tommy Gunn.

Officers from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Ridgely police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Rescue Squad arrived on scene to render aid and move victims to a safe place.

The OCSO says the camel then attacked a deputy’s vehicle and attempted to attack a deputy that was helping the injured victims.

Officers say they had to euthanize the camel for the safety of everyone on scene.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

