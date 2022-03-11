Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Reeves signs bill ensuring full benefits to families of first responders who died of COVID-19

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced the signing of House Bill 779, which ensures that families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who passed away due to contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty receive full state death benefits.

This legislation allocates $5 million from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to support the families of individuals who lost their lives in service to Mississippi communities.

”While all our law enforcement officers and firefighters made countless sacrifices on our behalf throughout the pandemic, tragically, some made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “That’s why this legislation is so important. Some gave everything for us – including their life – and it’s only right that we give something back to the families they left behind. My administration will always stand beside Mississippi’s law enforcement officers and firefighters, and we will do everything we can to support them and their families in their times of need.”

The Department of Public Safety is responsible for managing the trust fund and disbursing the death benefits.

