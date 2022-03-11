Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One person dead following an officer-involved shooting at Raymond Detention Center

New jail planned for Jackson would replace ailing Raymond Detention Center, county leaders say(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says on Twitter that one person is dead and another is wounded at the Raymond Detention Center.

Jones told WLBT he was on the way to the jail at the time and could not speak at the time.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is responding to conduct the investigation.

It was unclear who had been killed.

This is a developing story.

