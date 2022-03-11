One person dead following an officer-involved shooting at Raymond Detention Center

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says on Twitter that one person is dead and another is wounded at the Raymond Detention Center.

Jones told WLBT he was on the way to the jail at the time and could not speak at the time.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is responding to conduct the investigation.

It was unclear who had been killed.

This is a developing story.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating an officer involved shooting at the Raymond Detention Facility. One person is confirmed wounded and deceased on scene. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is responding to conduct the investigation. — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) March 11, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.