Mayor wants Waste Management case tossed; says firm can’t appeal a decision that hasn’t been made

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking the courts to toss the suit Waste Management filed against him, in part, because he can’t be sued for something he hasn’t done yet.

Waste Management of Mississippi recently filed suit against the mayor, seeking an injunction against his emergency declaration and to enforce the city’s October request for proposals.

Attorneys for the mayor, though, say Waste Management doesn’t have a leg to stand on, because a contract has yet to be awarded under that RFP.

“In absence of a contract, Waste Management cannot show that it has been aggrieved by a judgment or decision,” court records indicate. “Negotiations are ongoing and Waste Management lacks standing.”

“There is no actual controversy when Waste Management cannot show an injury...”

The mayor’s filing is the latest round in the city’s ongoing battle over who will pick up people’s trash.

The mayor wants to hire Richard’s Disposal for the work, arguing the firm had the best proposal under the October RFP.

An RFP is a request for proposals. RFPs are issued seeking proposals for professional services, such as waste hauling.

Richard’s won the option for twice-a-week services with a garbage cart.

However, the council voted down bringing the firm on, in part, because the firm scored lower than its competitors in all other categories outside of cost.

“My understanding is that the vendor we’re considering now was the one that scored 46.8 percent on the ability to carry out and accomplish the task,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said at a previous council meeting. “For an expensive contract like this, with a six-year period and extensions beyond that, I have concerns.”

Three firms responded to the RFP: Waste Management of Mississippi, Richard’s Disposal, and FCC Environmental Services.

Waste Management and FCC both scored about 10 points higher during the evaluation process prior to scores for overall costs being added.

After the council twice voted down the mayor’s proposal, he declared a state of emergency and signed a one-year deal with Richard’s.

Waste Management filed suit, saying the mayor created a “fake” emergency to award a contract to the firm of his choice.

The company is asking a judge to force the mayor into negotiations with the firm, per the provisions of the RFP.

The mayor’s four-page motion to stay and dismiss does not address the accusations of creating a fake emergency.

Instead, attorneys for Lumumba say the firm can’t seek relief from the courts until a contract is awarded under the current RFP.

They contend that then and only then, can Waste Management file an appeal.

“In the absence of a contract, Waste Management cannot show it has been aggrieved by a judgment or a decision,” attorneys wrote. “Because it fails to satisfy the jurisdictional prerequisite... the complaint must be dismissed.”

The case was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court and is being heard by Judge Faye Peterson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.