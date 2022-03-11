Jackson residents speak out on garbage contract debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the garbage fight moves from council chambers to a courtroom, Jackson residents weigh in on the debate.

Some living in the city say, overall, they want reliable service for their dollars.

Jackson residents are counting the days to see what will happen when the Waste Management contract expires and Richard’s Disposal Inc.’s begins. There is disappointment over the ongoing debate that has led to legal action at taxpayers expense.

“Waste Management, in my opinion, has always done a good job for me, and I have heard too many negative things about Richard’s Disposal coming out of New Orleans,” said Jackson resident Thomas Miller.

“If we have a bidding system and another company wins the bid, I think they should at least give them the opportunity to do the job,” said Frankie Stewart. “Then, if they can’t perform their job, it should be called back in for reconsideration.”

City dwellers like two week trash collection and don’t want any problems with future service.

“Just as long as someone is going to do the job and do a good job of it, it doesn’t matter with me whether it’s Richard’s or Waste Management. As long as the job is done and done right,” said 61-year resident Gus Bronson.

“I have no problem with Waste Management, and I don’t know anything about Richards,” said N. H. Smith. “So I’m kinda in the middle. Get somebody to pick it up. Don’t let it pile up in the street.”

Others aren’t looking for something new.

“I don’t know what we’re getting with Richards Disposal,” said Joseph Tate. “That’s all I can say. You know what you got, but you don’t know what you’re getting.”

“We’ve been using Waste Management for the longest. So I see no need to change,” said more than 40-year resident Jackie Hampton. “Had no problems with them. They’ve been doing good and ain’t no need of changing now.”

Residents shared that the city council and mayor’s focus should instead be on fighting escalating crime and repairing the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

