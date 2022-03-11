Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A strong cold front is moving through the area tonight. After temperatures reached the 70s this afternoon, much colder air will drop temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s by morning. Rain will mix with and change over to snow later this evening and taper off before morning. A light accumulation of a dusting of snow is possible north of Interstate 20. Wind chills will be as low as 20 degrees Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny, windy, and very cold with highs barely reaching 40 degrees. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be clear, cold and calm with lows in the middle 20s. It’s very unusually cold for this time of year. Sunshine will help push the temperatures into the lower 60s. Remember to spring forward one hour Sunday as the new sunset time for that day will be 7:07pm. Warmer weather returns next week with highs in the 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.