Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A strong cold front is moving through the area tonight.  After temperatures reached the 70s this afternoon, much colder air will drop temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s by morning.  Rain will mix with and change over to snow later this evening and taper off before morning.  A light accumulation of a dusting of snow is possible north of Interstate 20.  Wind chills will be as low as 20 degrees Saturday morning.  Saturday will be sunny, windy, and very cold with highs barely reaching 40 degrees.  Saturday night and Sunday morning will be clear, cold and calm with lows in the middle 20s.  It’s very unusually cold for this time of year.  Sunshine will help push the temperatures into the lower 60s.  Remember to spring forward one hour Sunday as the new sunset time for that day will be 7:07pm.  Warmer weather returns next week with highs in the 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version

Most Read

Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before firing on deputies at RDC
Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC
Courtney Rainey
State Supreme Court reverses Appeals Court decision in Courtney Rainey witness intimidation case
Patsy Davis Photo Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman convicted of first-degree murder in connection with 2018 drive-by shooting

Latest News

Turning colder into tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: wintry blast to move in overnight ahead of the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday ahead of wintry changes tonight, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry changes ahead by weekend ahead
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (3-9-22)
Thursday Night Weather Forecast