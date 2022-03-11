Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: wintry blast to move in overnight ahead of the weekend

Turning colder into tomorrow(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While mostly quiet and warm conditions will be around this afternoon, big changes in our weather will arrive going into this evening and tonight as our next front swings in. Temperatures ahead of this front will be in the lower to middle 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to move in around sunset this evening with rainy periods continuing into tonight. As arctic air rushes in behind the front, a changeover to snow or a wintry mix will be possible overnight, mainly across areas north of Interstate 20. Despite light accumulation or a dusting is possible overnight, very little impacts look likely except for some overpasses/bridges. The front will clear out along with any rain/snow/clouds by tomorrow morning as temperatures drop to the 30s. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s considering it will be windy and gusty behind the front.

Even though Saturday will feature bright blue skies, don’t expect the sunshine to warm us up. Temperatures will only warm to the 40s tomorrow afternoon with it feeling more like 30s through most of the day. Expect winds to stay high tomorrow with gusts out of the north around 40 MPH at times. With clear skies in place, tomorrow night will be much colder and potentially dangerous to people, pets, pipes, and plants. Overnight lows into Sunday morning are forecast to drop to the middle 20s in most spots.

We should rebound back to the lower 60s thankfully by Sunday afternoon after a freezing start to the day. Chances for rain and thunderstorms will likely return Monday night and into Tuesday with highs in the 60s into the start of the new work week. We will turn even warmer by the end of the week ahead as temperatures rise to the upper 70s

