First Alert Forecast: mild Friday ahead of wintry changes tonight, into weekend

FRIDAY: While the day may start with sunshine – clouds will gradually increase, eventually, adding in chances for showers and storms through late afternoon and evening hours. Expect morning 40s to move into the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances will continue into Friday evening as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Cold, Canadian air will ooze in as moisture begins to exit – but could still yield a few pockets of snow mixing with rain Friday night and into early Saturday morning – generally north of I-20. This should come at little to no consequence as most of the moisture will exit before sunrise. Lows will fall back close to freezing – though wind chills will be in the 20s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of the front, sunshine will break out through the morning hours. With a brisk north wind – wind chills early Saturday will be in the upper 10s and lower 20s. While actual temperatures will warm back into the lower to middle 40s – wind chills will likely stay parked below 40 for much of the day. Wind relax overnight Saturday into early Sunday – under clear skies, we’ll see lows fall into the lower to middle 20s. A reminder to take care of the 4 Ps – people, pets, pipes and plants. We’ll warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s amid sunshine Sunday afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While Monday will start quiet – we’ll eventually see clouds and chances for rain to emerge by the evening hours as an upper disturbance slips over the area. We’ll top out in the 60s to near 70 Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will remain elevated through Tuesday before exiting Wednesday. We’ll rebound highs through the 70s mid-late week before our next bout of rain moves in through the latter part of Friday into early Saturday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

