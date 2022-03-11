Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park

FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, on Thursday after the human remains were found inside the park.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County
JPD: Man arrested, charged with capital murder after shooting at gas station
Courtney Rainey
State Supreme Court reverses Appeals Court decision in Courtney Rainey witness intimidation case
Patsy Davis Photo Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
Woman convicted of first-degree murder in connection with 2018 drive-by shooting

Latest News

New Yorkers who died during the coronavirus pandemic are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge...
2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday ahead of wintry changes tonight, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry changes ahead by weekend ahead
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens