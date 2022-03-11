Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Couple charged with animal cruelty after 69 dogs, 1 cat seized from Pass Christian home

Several of the animals seized were pregnant. One already gave birth to nine puppies Friday morning.
Police Chief Daren Freeman said after officers observed the home, they came back with a search...
Police Chief Daren Freeman said after officers observed the home, they came back with a search warrant and discovered the animals in “rough condition.”(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Jasmine Lotts
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian couple each face 70 counts of cruelty to animals after 69 dogs and one cat were seized from a home on East Second Street.

Ethel Ross, 56, and her husband Richard Ross, 68, were each given a $3,500 bond after being charged and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Thursday afternoon, the police department received an anonymous tip of a suspicious odor coming from the home, which caused officers to take a look. Police Chief Daren Freeman said after officers observed the home, they came back with a search warrant and discovered the animals in “rough condition.”

“There was feces all over the residence and it appeared that the animals haven’t been outside at all,” said Freeman.

“Its horrific. I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. We are thoroughly investigating it and we take all incidents like this very serious.”

Right next door was a family, renting out an Airbnb. John Hendry said he didn’t see or smell the animals during his family’s stay, but he definitely heard them.

“You could hear the dogs barking. Sometimes it was kind of intense like, ‘Wow there’s a lot of dogs.’ We were thinking maybe three or four dogs going at it,” said Hendry.

“I’m glad something got done. Yeah, 60 dogs in a house without being out regularly is terrifying. Actually a little horrific.”

Chief Freeman said it took hours for Pass Christian Police, the Pass Christian Fire Department, the Long Beach Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and Humane Society of South Mississippi to get the animals to safety. They’re now being cared for by workers and volunteers at HSSM.

According to a Facebook post by HSSM, several of the animals they took in were pregnant, and one already gave birth to nine puppies Friday morning.

“As the Pass Christian case is currently an ongoing investigation, HSSM cannot respond to any specifics regarding the animals, but rest assured that they are all receiving love and medical care by HSSM’s dedicated team of staff members,” the post read.

WE ARE TIRED but determined to make a CHANGE. In less than just two weeks, HSSM has received 128 animals from...

Posted by Humane Society of South Mississippi on Friday, March 11, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Blankenship
Woman charged with aggravated DUI after car crashes into Clarion-Ledger building
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
Natchez couple charged with sex abuse and neglect of high school student
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
MBI searching for person of interest linked to double homicide in Newton County
Child in critical condition after accidental shooting in Jackson
Devin Cooper
Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado

Latest News

Gulfport Police on the scene of a shooting near the 1300 block of East Railroad Street.
Police investigate after man shot multiple times in Gulfport
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes married his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews on Saturday...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries longtime love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii
Our next chance for rain returns Monday with showers and thunderstorms returning on Tuesday....
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
New restaurant chain opens first location in Mississippi.
Fat Boy’s Pizza opens up in Hattiesburg