Chancery judges wash their hands of Jackson’s trash controversy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has tapped Judge Jess Dickinson to hear Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s legal challenge against the Jackson City Council after local judges washed their hands of the case.

The state’s highest court appointed the special judge Friday, a day after all four Hinds County Chancery Court judges recused themselves in the lawsuit between Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the Jackson City Council.

The move comes just days after the mayor filed suit in chancery court seeking a declaratory judgment.

“The court finds after due deliberation that it is proper and necessary herein for the chancellors of the Fifth Chancery Court District to disqualify themselves,” under Canon 3 C of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Canon 3 of the Code of Judicial Conduct states that a judge “should perform the duties of judicial office impartially and diligently” and lists several criteria to determine if they should disqualify themselves.

At the heart of the matter is the city’s trash contract controversy.

The mayor and council are at odds over who will haul residents’ trash.

Lumumba wants Richard’s Disposal, but four members of the council are blocking efforts to bring on the firm.

The council had also amended the mayor’s emergency order on garbage collections to remove references of Richard’s and add the current collector, which is Waste Management.

Lumumba is asking the court to find that the council:

has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for the collection of solid waste

no authority to amend the mayor’s executive order

and that the mayor has the authority to enter into agreements with contractors to provide emergency services

The council hired an attorney to represent them in the case on Thursday.

The city’s current trash contract expires on March 31. It is unclear who will pick up garbage beginning April 1.

