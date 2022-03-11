Authorities release names of two women found dead in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The identities of two women who were discovered dead in Newton County have been released.

The Choctaw Police Department has revealed the two women to be 26-year-old Breanna Strickland, 26, and Kaitlyn Goolsby, 21. Both women are Caucasian.

According to a Thursday press release, the FBI, MBI, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department are all investigating the matter.

The women were found Friday, March 4, in the Conehatta community.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the lead agency in the case, according to FBI Jackson spokesperson Taylor Pavich, has not disclosed where the bodies were found.

