Advocates react to bill dying on deadline that would have extended postpartum Medicaid coverage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Advocates and doctors are now asking “Why?” a day after a bill died that would’ve increased Medicaid coverage from two months to a year after giving birth.

There’s a safety net of sorts in place for moms on Medicaid right now. But it could go away at anytime.

That coverage will stay in place till the federal public health emergency ends. So, that’s why the legislature was considering extending postpartum coverage from the usual 60 days to one year after giving birth.

Maternal health advocates say it’s a matter of access.

“So when we think about extending to 12 months, that just gives mothers the access that they need to take care of themselves so that they can, they can take care of their families,” noted Dr. Nakeitra Burse, owner of Six Dimensions. “It’s not just about the one person is the whole family. If mom has other kids at home, she has a newborn baby, the whole family is impacted when mom is not well.”

We asked Speaker Philip Gunn why the House failed to bring up the bill for a vote on the latest deadline day.

“There is a concern among many that this is in some fashion expansion,” noted Gunn. “So, the department on Medicaid needs to give us some guidance. Does this expand or not? Does this improve health outcomes or not?”

When the bill was presented and passed on the Senate floor, Sen. Kevin Blackwell said it’s not Medicaid expansion but rather an enhancement to what already exists. Meanwhile, doctors and advocates say the information and data is there and supports the need for a change to the law.

“We know that a lot happens after those 60 days, in fact, about a third of all deaths that occur after pregnancy happen after those 60 days,” explained Dr. Anita Henderson, President of the Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “And that is why this coverage is so important for moms... It is not just what people traditionally might think of in terms of Medicaid, it is over 60% of the babies born. And so that’s why it’s so important for us to think about what this legislation would mean for healthy moms and healthy babies.”

