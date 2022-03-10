Woman convicted of first-degree murder in connection with 2018 drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -An Edwards woman has been convicted of first-degree murder for her role in a 2018 drive-by shooting in Hinds County.

Thursday, Patsy Davis was found guilty following a four-day trial before Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson.

In 2018, Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting where Davis “deliberately killed Damon Green at Old Adam Station Road in Utica,” according to a news release from District Attorney Jody Owens.

Davis, who was 64 at the time, was said to have shot Green in the head using a .22-caliber firearm. Davis was in his car at the time.

After being found guilty, Davis will be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

Davis is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

She also had been charged with aggravated assault. It was unclear if she was also found guilty on that charge.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.