Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Woman convicted of first-degree murder in connection with 2018 drive-by shooting

Patsy Davis Photo Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
Patsy Davis Photo Source: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office(WTOK)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -An Edwards woman has been convicted of first-degree murder for her role in a 2018 drive-by shooting in Hinds County.

Thursday, Patsy Davis was found guilty following a four-day trial before Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson.

In 2018, Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting where Davis “deliberately killed Damon Green at Old Adam Station Road in Utica,” according to a news release from District Attorney Jody Owens.

Davis, who was 64 at the time, was said to have shot Green in the head using a .22-caliber firearm. Davis was in his car at the time.

After being found guilty, Davis will be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

Davis is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

She also had been charged with aggravated assault. It was unclear if she was also found guilty on that charge.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Gary Road Elementary School Assistant Principal fired after reading children’s book
Police surround the body that was found.
Body found in Battlefield Park
A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Faurecia plant.
Woman transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Faurecia plant
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Jermarcus Kelly
Lawyer claims investigation was insufficient after death of 2-year-old

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Supervisor David Archie
Hinds Co. supervisors’ meeting devolves into argument over lawn equipment
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
Kawanna Jenkins, 53
FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert for 53-year-old Jackson woman