WLBT’s things to know 3/10/22: JPD charges man with capital murder, Leaders respond to gas prices, Commission approves funding for road repairs

1. JPD: Man arrested, charged with capital murder after shooting at gas station

Jackson police have arrested and charged a man with capital murder from a deadly shooting on Wednesday, March 9. The shooting took place at the Fast Field gas station, located at 2971 Northside Drive around 11 p.m. Investigators say Drevion Gross shot and killed Chaz Porter. Police say Gross approached Porter attempting to rob him in the parking lot, police say, but in an effort to foil the robbery, Porter pulled out a gun and shot Gross. Paramedics rushed Porter to the hospital where he died. Hours later, JPD says Gross was dropped off at the hospital, claiming he was shot at a different location. After discovering the truth, Gross was treated for his injuries and taken into custody. JPD says Drevion Gross is charged with capital murder. See more here.

2. One Percent Commission approves increase in funding for Jackson road repairs

The Capital City wants to move forward with making repairs to two heavily traveled roads and bridges. Wednesday, Jackson’s One Percent Oversight Commission approved paying an increased cost to pay for the projects. The commission agreed to pay roughly $5.7 million to make improvements to two roads along with two bridges: Terry and Meadowbrook. Read the full story here.

3. Mississippi leaders and experts respond to rising gas prices

We’re all in sticker shock when it’s time to fill-up. Nationally, gas prices are now the most expensive in U.S. history. The previous record from 2008 has been broken. And here in Mississippi, we’re getting close to our record high. AAA’s report shows the average price per gallon in Mississippi is $3.92 as of March 9. That’s four cents shy of the July 2008 record. And regular gas is nearly 80 cents higher in the Magnolia State than it was a month ago. We went to the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board to find out whether we could have relief on the way or brace for more sticker shock. Read the story here.

